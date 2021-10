Colombia's regulated gambling market grew total sales to COL$31.42tn (€7.2bn) between January and September 2021, according to latest figures from regulator Coljuegos.

Total sales for the first nine months of the year were 131 per cent higher than the Covid-impacted period last year, with sales at land-based casinos and bingo halls up 160 per cent at COL$19.8tn, with iGaming sales climbing 97 per cent to COL$11.0tn.

Sales of the Super Astro lottery game rose 38 per cent [...]