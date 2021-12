Illinois’ licensed sportsbook operators have recorded a 93 per cent increase in total amounts wagered to $840.4m in October 2021.

The bulk of the monthly total was wagered on professional sports ($712.6m), with $127.4m bet on college sports and a further $500,243 on motor races.

Overall, online sports wagers soared to $803.4m during the month, with retail contributing $37.0m in wagers.

Illinois Sports Betting Handle: October 2021 (US$)

Casino Queen and partner DraftKings maintained their leadership position in Illinois’ [...]