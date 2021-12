Iowa’s licensed online and retail sports betting operators hit a new record in November as total handle soared 229 per cent year-on-year to $287.2m.

Total handle increased by 2 per cent compared to the previous record high in October, with the state’s 19 operational sportsbooks collecting online wagers of $260.4m and retail sports wagers of $26.9m.

Iowa Sports Betting Handle: November 2021 (US$)

Isle Casino Hotel Waterloo continued to lead the way as Iowa’s sportsbook market leader with [...]