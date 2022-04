Illinois’ licensed online and retail sportsbook operators maintained their strong start to the year as total wagers increased by 33 per cent year-on-year to $679.4m in February 2022.

Total sports wagers at the state’s nine licensed casinos were 22 per cent lower than the market’s previous record high set last month, with online wagers climbing 33 per cent versus the prior year period to $652.3m and retail wagers climbing 38 per cent to $27.1m.

Of the monthly [...]