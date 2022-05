Iowa’s licensed retail and online sports betting operators collected total wagers of $177.4m in April, an increase of 50 per cent compared to the same month last year.

Continuing the market’s strong start to the year, the state’s 19 operational sportsbooks recorded a 54 per cent increase in online wagers to $161.4m, while retail wagers climbed 15 per cent to $15.9m.

Iowa Sports Betting Handle: April 2022 (US$)

Diamond Jo Dubuque continued to lead the market in sports [...]