Stockholm-listed betting and gaming operator Betsson Group grew third quarter revenue by 18 per cent to €200.3m, including organic revenue growth of 35 per cent.

The record quarterly performance was driven by an 8.2 per cent year-on-year increase in casino revenue to €135.4m and a 44.9 per cent increase in sportsbook revenue to €61.9m, with other revenue, which includes poker and bingo, climbing 40.9 per cent to €3.0m.

Customer deposits during the period reached a new high [...]