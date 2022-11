Rhode Island’s sports betting handle increased by 8 per cent to $94.6m in the first quarter of the Rhode Island Lottery’s 2022/23 financial year.

Strong growth online helped September handle increase by 1 per cent to $41.7m, the best monthly performance since March.

Online sports betting handle was up 27 per cent year-on-year at $26.8m, offsetting a 27 per cent drop in retail betting handle to $14.8m.

Retail sports handle at market leader Twin River fell by 35 [...]