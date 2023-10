Sports wagers in Rhode Island fell by 19 per cent to $22.5 million in August, due mainly to a decline in the state’s retail betting market.

Retail wagers at the Twin River and Tiverton casinos dropped by 52 per cent to $4.8 million, the lowest monthly total in more than two years.

Rhode Island sports betting comparison: August 2023 ($)

Online sports betting in Rhode Island was 1 per cent lower year-on-year at $17.7 million.

The overall win margin [...]