Montana's sports betting handle climbed to the highest level of 2022 at $5.32m in October, an increase of 21 per cent year-on-year.

American football accounted for 66 per cent of monthly handle, followed by baseball at 14 per cent and basketball at 8 per cent.

The overall margin in October was 12.8 per cent (2021: 12.9 per cent), giving a gross win of $681,222 for the month, an increase of 20 per cent.