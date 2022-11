Iowa’s sports betting market fell year-on-year for the second consecutive month as total wagers declined to $238.8m in October.

The year-on-year decrease was driven by a 16 per cent fall in online sportsbook wagers to $212.8m, while retail wagers declined by the same percentage to $26.0m.

Iowa Sports Betting Handle: October 2022 (US$)

Diamond Jo Dubuque maintained its position as Iowa's leading sportsbook with October wagers climbing 20 per cent to $51.1m, ahead of Wild Rose Jefferson's $34.9m, [...]