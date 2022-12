Online sports betting handle in Rhode Island rose by 10 per cent in October to $34.3m, the highest monthly total of 2022 so far.

The online sports betting margin more than doubled to 10.6 per cent (October 2021: 5.0 per cent), giving gross win of $3.6m, up 132 per cent versus a year ago.

Rhode Island Sports Betting Handle: October 2022 (US$)

Combined betting handle at the Twin River and Tiverton casinos fell by 27 per cent year-on-year [...]