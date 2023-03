Rhode Island’s betting sector started 2023 with record wagering in January, which rose by 6 per cent year-on-year to $62.3m.

Online betting handle grew by 12 per cent to $37.5m and was the highest monthly amount since launch.

Online growth helped to make up for a slight fall in retail wagering, which was 1 per cent down at $24.8m. The split between online and retail handle in January was 60:40.

Rhode Island Sports Betting Handle: January 2023 (US$)

January’s [...]