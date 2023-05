London-listed betting and gaming operator Flutter Entertainment has enjoyed a strong start to the year as revenue increased by 54 per cent to £2.41 billion in the first quarter of 2023.

The growth versus the same period last year was attributed to strong recreational customer growth across all divisions, with average monthly players climbing by 30 per cent to 12.3 million.

This helped Sports revenue increase by 61 per cent versus a year ago to £1.50 billion, [...]