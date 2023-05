Sports handle in Mississippi was down by 10 per cent to $31.8 million in April, falling to its lowest monthly total since August 2022.

Adjusted gross win, however, was 3 per cent higher year-on-year at $4.3 million, with an improved margin of 13.7 per cent (April 2022: 11.9 per cent).

Basketball was the largest contributor to Mississippi’s wagers in April with handle of $13.5 million (43 per cent share), although this was 9 per cent down on [...]