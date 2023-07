Montana’s sports handle increased by 37 per cent to $30.3 million in the first half of this year, after June’s wagers came in at $3.4 million.

June’s performance was 15 per cent higher year-on-year, but it was Montana’s lowest monthly total of the year so far.

Baseball accounted for 63 per cent of Montana sports wagering in June, followed by basketball with 14 per cent. Hockey and tennis took 5 per cent each.

Betting gross win was just [...]