Stockholm-listed betting and gaming operator Betsson expects to post record results for the second quarter of 2023, with revenue forecast to be between €235.5 million and €237.5 million.

At the lower end of the forecast, Q2 revenue would be up 26 per cent compared to the same period last year, achieving a new quarterly record for Betsson.

The year-on-year growth was driven by continued high customer activity in casino and sports betting, including a preliminary sportsbook margin [...]