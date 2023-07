Swedish gaming and lottery operator Svenska Spel has reported a 1 per cent increase in net gaming revenue (NGR) to SEK3.94 billion for the first half of 2023.

After NGR rose by 2 per cent in the first quarter, the company saw NGR climb marginally year-on-year to SEK1.97 billion during the second quarter.

Svenska Spel’s core lottery division saw NGR rise 1 per cent to SEK1.19 billion in Q2, with growth driven by the Eurojackpot game, while [...]