Denmark’s regulated gambling sector reported a 3 per cent rise in revenue to DKK1.74 billion (€233.5 million) in the second quarter of 2023.

Online casino was Denmark’s largest gambling sector by revenue in Q2, with a 6 per cent rise to DKK747.0 million.

Online slots accounted for 76 per cent of Denmark’s online gaming revenue in the quarter with DKK567.8 million, followed by roulette with 7 per cent (DKK50.5 million) and blackjack with 6 per cent (DKK47.6 [...]