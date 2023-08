New York-listed gaming supplier Light & Wonder (L&W) has reported a 20 per cent increase in revenue to $731 million for the second quarter of 2023, its ninth consecutive quarter of year-on-year growth.

The Q2 performance was driven by double-digit growth across all of the company’s business segments, including another record quarter for SciPlay and iGaming.

L&W’s core Gaming business saw revenue increase by 21 per cent to $471 million, primarily due to continued momentum in gaming [...]