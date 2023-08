Flutter Entertainment has reported a 42 per cent increase in group revenue for the first half of 2023, aided by the addition of Sisal following its acquisition in August 2022.

Total revenue in the first half of 2023 was 42 per cent higher at £4,809 million, as sports betting revenue climbed 41 per cent year-on-year to £2,996 million and gaming revenue improved by 43 per cent to £1,813 million.

On a proforma basis, revenue was 24 per [...]