Frankfurt-listed online lottery provider ZEAL Network has reported an 11 per cent increase in revenue to €54.8 million for the first half of 2023.

Total transaction volumes were up 15 per cent versus the same period last year to €411.7 million, boosted by attractive jackpot phases in January, March and June.

In June, the popular EuroJackpot lottery hit the maximum jackpot of €120 million in two consecutive draws. During this phase, ZEAL set a record with a [...]