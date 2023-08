Super Group has reported a 19 per cent increase in revenue to €380.8 million for the second quarter of 2023, driven by strong growth from the Betway brand in Africa and the Middle East.

Revenue from Betway rose 28 per cent year-on-year to €178.7 million in the second quarter, with sports betting revenue up 29 per cent at €143.0 million and online casino revenue climbing 16 per cent to €72.0 million. Brand licensing revenue rose 43 [...]