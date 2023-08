CAIXA Loterias, the operator of Brazil’s federal lottery, has reported sales of R$5.32 billion (€1.01 billion) for the second quarter of 2023.

During the quarter, CAIXA Loterias introduced price increases for its lottery games. From 30 April, the Mega-Sena ticket price went up from R$4.50 to R$5.00. Lotofacil’s ticket price went up from R$2.50 to R$3.00 and Quina from R$2.00 to R$2.50.

Lottery sales have now been above R$5 billion for seven consecutive quarters, but the price [...]