Shares in 888 Holdings fell sharply in London Thursday morning as the company announced an expected 10 per cent fall in revenue to £400 million for the third quarter of the year.

The company said it has made significant and ongoing improvements to the sustainability and quality of the mix of its business, which weighed on its short-term performance, despite seeing strong double digit active customer growth.

The year-on-year revenue decline was mostly attributed to compliance changes [...]