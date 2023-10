The North Carolina Education Lottery has raised more than $1 billion for public education programs in the state as lottery sales reached a record high during the 2023 fiscal year.

The lottery significantly exceeded the $885 million goal set for it by the state, becoming one of only eleven US lotteries to raise more than $1 billion for good causes in a single year.

The strong performance followed record lottery sales of $4.3 billion during the year, [...]