Scientific Games extends instant lottery program in North Carolina

Lottery supplier Scientific Games has extended its successful instant game partnership with the North Carolina Education Lottery (NCEL).

Through the Scientific Games Enhanced Partnership, which began six years ago, the NCEL’s scratch-off sales have grown from $1.7 billion in fiscal year 2017 to $2.6 billion in FY 2022.

“Our partnership with Scientific Games helps the NC Education Lottery achieve its goals, and we look forward to continuing our good work together,” said NCEL executive director Mark Michalko. “Last year, the success of scratch-off sales helped to raise $929 million to support education programs in North Carolina.

“We are aligned in our approach to maximize responsible growth in the coming years. Scratch-off games are the most popular games played in North Carolina and we look for continued success in our ongoing partnership with Scientific Games."

Through the Scientific Games Enhanced Partnership, the supplier helps NCEL optimize its product portfolio through portfolio management and game design services, data-driven analytics, advanced logistics, licensed brand services, and retail sales and marketing support.

The program is currently used by more than 20 lotteries.

“The North Carolina Education Lottery is a great example of how Scientific Games and a lottery can partner on instant games to optimize the product portfolio and generate maximum revenues to benefit residents in the state,” said John Schulz, president of Americas and global instant products for Scientific Games. “The program in North Carolina is a model for the world's lotteries.”