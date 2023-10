Sports betting in Iowa hit $1.59 billion for the first nine months of 2023, after September’s wagers rose by 23 per cent to $245.8 million.

Online sports betting grew by 25 per cent to $222.3 million and retail betting was up by 3 per cent to $23.4 million, although Iowa’s gross win in September fell by 5 per cent to $24.1 million.

Online win was down by 1 per cent to $20.9 million and retail win 26 [...]