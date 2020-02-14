Stake limit speculation causes gaming sell-off

This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.
The UK Gambling Commission has dismissed reports that it
will impose a maximum stake on online slot games by as early as August of this
year, stating that it intends to publish its assessment and next steps on the
matter within that timeframe.
The Gambling Commission has long committed to reviewing online staking levels as part of its wider ongoing commitment to reduce gambling related harm, however, reports suggested that a decision had been taken and the reduction was [...]
