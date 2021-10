The Belgian Gaming Commission has added 37 new internet domains to its blacklist of unlicensed online betting and gaming operators.

Since the last update in September, the Commission has blacklisted a host of Curacao-licensed sites including pinnacle.bet, fezbet1.com, lucky-31.com, muchovegascasino.com, nomini.com, rabona.com, radiocaz.com, rolletto.com, svenbet.com and zencasino.com.

The blacklist also includes further domains owned by Dama, such fortunetowin.com, gunsbet.com, kimvegas.com, kingdomcasino.com, kosmonautcasino.com, levelupcasino.com and surfcasino.com, as well as a number of sites related to stake.com, including [...]