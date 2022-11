Kindred Group subsidiary Spooniker has been fined SEK10.9m (approx. €1.0m) by Sweden’s gambling regulator.

This follows the launch of an investigation in the autumn of 2021 into Spooniker’s compliance with anti-money laundering (AML) and customer due diligence requirements.

The investigation focused on Spooniker’s 30 highest frequency depositors in the first quarters of 2020 and 2021, as well as the company’s 50 highest value depositors during the same periods. It also examined 100 gaming accounts that had maximum [...]