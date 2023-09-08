This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Octoplay
Octoplay
Delasport
Gamomat
Evolution

Gaming Laboratories International secures first accreditation in Brazil

8th September 2023 9:22 am GMT
SG

Gaming Laboratories International (GLI) has become the first testing and certification service provider to be accredited in the Brazilian state of Paraná.

The accreditation enables GLI to test and certify lottery and fixed-odd sports betting systems under technical standards set out by the Loteria do Estado de Paraná (LOTTOPAR).

“GLI has worked closely with regulators throughout Latin America and the Caribbean for 25 years, since we obtained the first laboratory accreditation in Peru, which was the first country to establish the process in the region,” said GLI vice president of Latin America, Caribbean and Spain Karen Sierra Hughes.

“Today, we are thrilled to achieve another historic milestone in our journey and to further assist the industry to move forward in Brazil. We are grateful to LOTTOPAR for their dedication to the regulated lottery and sports betting industry and for recognizing GLI for our accreditations, capabilities, and expertise.”

LOTTOPAR president and director Daniel Romanowski added: “This notice for the accreditation of testing and certification laboratories for the lottery gaming industry demonstrates the commitment of LOTTOPAR and the government of Paraná to provide a safe and responsible environment for lottery operations, thus guaranteeing global safety standards.”

Related Tags
Brazil Gaming Laboratories International Latin America Lottery Sports Betting
Related Articles

BGC strengthens responsible advertising code

UAE establishes first gaming regulator

Betway named official global betting partner of Arsenal

BetMakers shares slump as higher expenses weigh on bottom line

Kaiyun Sports signs Nottingham Forest shirt sponsorship deal

Sportsbet.io signs as new club partner for Newcastle United

Interview: Soft2Bet on its global expansion plans

Stats Perform extends Football DataCo rights deal

Online takes Lottomatica revenue past €820 million in H1 2023

GI Games Round-up: Playtech, Yggdrasil, BF Games and more

Glitnor Group to acquire stake in US operator PlayStar

GI Games Round-up: Yggdrasil, Greentube, Play’n GO and more

Unibet named Leeds United official training wear partner

LeoVegas signs shirt sponsorship deal with Blackpool FC

Opinion: How Estonia is setting the iGaming industry example

sg
galaxsys
Playtech
ImagineLive
Delasport
Gamomat
Evolution