Gaming Laboratories International secures first accreditation in Brazil

Gaming Laboratories International (GLI) has become the first testing and certification service provider to be accredited in the Brazilian state of Paraná.

The accreditation enables GLI to test and certify lottery and fixed-odd sports betting systems under technical standards set out by the Loteria do Estado de Paraná (LOTTOPAR).

“GLI has worked closely with regulators throughout Latin America and the Caribbean for 25 years, since we obtained the first laboratory accreditation in Peru, which was the first country to establish the process in the region,” said GLI vice president of Latin America, Caribbean and Spain Karen Sierra Hughes.

“Today, we are thrilled to achieve another historic milestone in our journey and to further assist the industry to move forward in Brazil. We are grateful to LOTTOPAR for their dedication to the regulated lottery and sports betting industry and for recognizing GLI for our accreditations, capabilities, and expertise.”

LOTTOPAR president and director Daniel Romanowski added: “This notice for the accreditation of testing and certification laboratories for the lottery gaming industry demonstrates the commitment of LOTTOPAR and the government of Paraná to provide a safe and responsible environment for lottery operations, thus guaranteeing global safety standards.”