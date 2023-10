The Government of Peru expects to generate over US$40 million annually by regulating and taxing online gambling from next year.

Peru’s new gambling regulations will come into force on 9 February 2024 and will require all domestic and foreign online gaming and betting operators to secure a licence to operate in Peru.

The application window for licences will be open from 10 February to 10 March 2024, after which time any unlicensed operators in the market will [...]