Gaming Intelligence
Soft2Bet gains licence approval in Romania

5th July 2023 11:47 am GMT
Pragmatic Solutions

Soft2Bet continues to expand its presence in Europe after securing licence approval in Romania.

The approval from Romanian gambling regulator Oficiul National pentru Jocuri de Noroc (ONJN) allows Soft2Bet to operate online casino and sports betting in the country, and follows recent licences awarded in Greece and Sweden.

“We consider the Romanian market as one of the pivotal markets for establishing our foothold in Eastern Europe,” said Soft2Bet general counsel David Yatom.

“Acquiring a local Romanian operating license marks an important step in our strategic expansion, building upon Soft2Bet’s success in other European markets. Stay tuned for more exciting developments in the near future.”

Casino iGaming Romania Slots Soft2Bet Sports Betting
