The arbitration tribunal hearing the dispute between Flutter Entertainment and FOX has set a base price of $3.7bn on FOX’s option to acquire an 18.6 per cent stake in FanDuel Group.

Flutter Entertainment acquired a 57.8 per cent stake in FanDuel Group in late 2018, alongside an option to acquire a further 37.2 per cent holding from Fastball, with Boyd Gaming holding the remaining 5 per cent in FanDuel.

In 2019, Flutter agreed a deal to acquire [...]