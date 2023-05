Flutter Entertainment, operator of the Paddy Power and Betfair brands, has been hit with a substantial fine of £490,000 for marketing to self-excluded players.

The fine relates to promotional push notifications that were sent to devices linked to self-excluded customers in the United Kingdom in November 2021, offering enhanced odds for bets on an English Premier League football match.

The promotional messages were sent to customer who had self-excluded directly with the operator, and to those using [...]