The Federal Court of Australia has ordered Diverse Link to pay a civil penalty of AUD$5 million for breaching the country’s Interactive Gambling Act 2001 (IGA).

In a judgment released Monday by Justice David Thomas, Diverse Link was found to have provided a prohibited interactive gambling service through Redrawpoker.com and the PPPoker app to customers in Australia between 15 March 2021 and 13 April 2022.

This led to the ACMA commencing civil penalty proceedings against Diverse Link [...]