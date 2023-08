Star Entertainment has been fined AUD$140,000 following an investigation by Queensland’s Office of Liquor and Gaming Regulation (OLGR).

The casino operator was found guilty of 11 offences at its two Queensland casinos in Brisbane and the Gold Coast, with seven of those charges relating to accepting credit wagers of more than $170,000 between 2017 and 2022.

The other four charges relate to the distribution of marketing material in February 2022 to people who were excluded or banned [...]