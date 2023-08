The Netherlands Gambling Authority is threatening to impose a fine of up to €75,000 on Malta-based NetX Betting for serving players in the Netherlands without a local licence.

NetX Betting is accused of targeting its pferdewetten.de. website at players in the Netherlands and was notified in March of the gambling regulator's intention to issue a cease and desist order for the unlicensed online offering.

According to the regulator, NetX Betting did not take the opportunity to introduce [...]