Gaming Intelligence
Canadian Football League signs up 888 as newest partner

29th September 2023 9:27 am GMT

Online betting and gaming operator 888 has been unveiled as the Canadian Football League’s (CFL) latest authorised gaming partner in Ontario.

The agreement will allow 888casino.ca to place advertisements within Ontario’s stadiums via TV broadcasts and on the CFL’s digital domains.

“The CFL and 888 are the perfect match,” said 888 head of Canada Roi Nadler. “Through our high-quality, entertaining and exciting games, we are committed to delivering an exceptional experience, ensuring CFL fans can find ways to keep the action going, even once the matches are over.”

CFL chief commercial officer Tyler Mazereeuw added: “The CFL’s unique brand of fun, fast and entertaining football soars to new heights in the fall.

“The changing colours of the leaves bring greater intensity, more electrifying action and even bigger stakes to the football field. Our partnership with 888 offers another way for our incredible fans to enjoy our great game and take in the excitement.”

Flutter Entertainment’s FanDuel brand became the CFL’s first official gaming partner earlier this year.

Shares in 888 Holdings plc. (LSE:888) were trading 1.69 per cent higher at 99.35 per share in London Friday.

