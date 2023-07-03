FanDuel partners Canadian Football League

Flutter Entertainment’s FanDuel brand has been unveiled as the Canadian Football League’s (CFL) first authorized gaming operator and an official sportsbook partner.

The agreement will enable FanDuel players in Ontario to place wagers on the CFL through in-game player propositions and futures bets.

“Responsible sports wagering is another way for our league to further its connection with our fans,” said CFL chief commercial officer Tyler Mazereeuw. “In addition to taking in our fun, fast and entertaining brand of football, some fans may wish to engage with the game on a more personal level.

“We’re excited to work with FanDuel to deliver an exciting and innovative betting experience. While opening this new avenue of fandom is important to our league, wagering should only be done responsibly by adult fans who are 19 years of age and over with the means to do so.”

FanDuel will offer fans markets on a variety of in-game player props, such as anytime touchdown scorer, passing, rushing and receiving yardage. Fans will also be able to wager on various futures bets, including which team will be crowned the 110th Grey Cup champion in Hamilton on Sunday 19 November.

“We are very proud to kick off our partnership with the CFL, a league with some of Canada’s most passionate fans,” said FanDuel Canada general manager Dale Hooper. “The CFL is a Canadian institution, and we are excited to provide sports bettors with an industry-leading experience.

“We look forward to working with the CFL and TSN to continue to drive interest in this great league and the next generation of stars by contributing insights that add another element to the great storytelling that is taking place.”

The CFL recently implemented a Match Manipulation Policy to help safeguard the integrity of the league and protect against threats of match or competition manipulation.

“Responsible gaming is the foundation of FanDuel’s core values, and is built into everything the company does - from employee training, to in-product features and marketing strategy. Responsible gaming is an essential element in all decisions,” continued Hooper. “FanDuel believes in the compliance of regulating bodies and provincial regulations, and continues to make responsible gaming the first priority, as maintaining the integrity of sport is essential to users’ safety and enjoyment.”

Shares in Flutter Entertainment plc (LSE:FLTR) were trading 1.30 per cent lower at 15,595.00 pence per share in London Monday morning.