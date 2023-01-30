This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

MGM Resorts teams up with NFL Players Association

30th January 2023 12:27 pm GMT
MGM Resorts

MGM Resorts International has signed a multi-year deal to become a hospitality and strategic partner of the National Football League Players Association (NFLPA).

The agreement will see the two companies collaborate on creating new content and fan experiences with current and retired NFL players.

The partnership also provides hospitality benefits to NFL players with MGM Resorts' properties serving as the host location for a variety of NFL player-related events.

“Partnering with the NFLPA is another indication of our strong commitment to the great sport of football across the US,” said MGM Resorts senior vice president of sports & sponsorships Lance Evans. “As football's premier events come to Las Vegas, we look forward to welcoming players and creating world-class experiences for MGM Rewards members.”

The NFLPA and MGM Resorts will work together to create opportunities for guests to engage with players and NFL alumni throughout the football season at Mandalay Bay's Fan District in Las Vegas.

Opportunities will also be presented around the 2023 NFL Pro Bowl Games and Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas, as well as the 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit.

Additionally, active NFL players and NFL alumni will be eligible to enter into individual ambassador agreements to promote MGM Resorts through appearances, social media posts, autographed memorabilia and advertisements. 

“NFL players, past and present, will be at the heart of unforgettable new experiences through MGM Resorts International's rewards program,” said NFLPA vice president of partner services Gina Scott. “We are excited about collaborating on world-class fan events designed to produce incredible benefits for MGM Rewards members and value for our players.”

Shares in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) closed at $41.01 per share in New York Friday.

