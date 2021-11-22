Betway adds another NHL team to US sponsorship portfolio

Super Group-owned sports betting operator Betway has agreed its latest partnership with an NHL side after striking a deal with the New Jersey Devils.

The agreement will see Betway receive brand exposure throughout the Devils stadium, the Prudential Center, for home games as well as in-bowl LED ring and scoreboard advertising.

Betway will additionally become the presenting partner of the “Devils Starting Line-Up, presented by Betway,” a social post series supported and promoted across all New Jersey Devils social media platforms.

The deal marks the latest betting partnership for Betway in the US, following recent agreements with NHL side the Philadelphia Flyers and the likes of NBA’s Miami Heat, Philadelphia 76ers, Minnesota Timberwolves and Dallas Mavericks.

“We’re very excited to be adding the New Jersey Devils to our existing North American sports sponsorship portfolio,” said Betway CEO Anthony Werkman. “Our partnership with the Devils will give us great exposure via the extensive list of marketing rights, which will enable us to showcase our products to customers in New Jersey.”

Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment and New Jersey Devils senior vice president of global partnerships Adam Cross added: “We are thrilled that Betway has selected the New Jersey Devils to continue their global campaign to connect and engage with the most dedicated fans across the NHL and sport.

“The New Jersey sports fan continues to be savvy, aware and engaged with sports betting opportunities; and we are pleased to introduce them to Betway’s unique platform, featuring some of the most entertaining wagers and competitive odds available today.”