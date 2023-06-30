W88 signs Burnley FC shirt sponsorship

Asia-facing betting and gaming operator W88 has been named as the new official shirt sponsor of newly promoted English Premier League side Burnley FC.

The deal for the 2023/24 season will see the operator’s brand featured on the front of the club’s men’s and women’s shirts, with branding also featuring across the Turf Moor stadium on match days and via the club’s digital channels.

“Following lengthy discussions we are pleased to confirm W88 as our front of shirt sponsor for the upcoming season. As a newly promoted club, a partnership such as this plays a significant role in helping us to compete in the Premiere League,” said Burnley FC director Stuart Hunt. “W88 have established successful relationships with several Premier League clubs and sports brands across the globe and we have been impressed by their experience, knowledge and proactive nature in this area. I’m looking forward to developing a successful partnerships together over course of the season.”

W88 business development manager Hilly Ehrlich said: “We’re hugely passionate about Premiere League football and delighted to partner with Burnley FC as the team returns to the Premiere League football and delighted to partner with Burnley FC as the team returns to the Premiere League. With Vincent Kompany at the helm, we’re excited to see the team perform well this season.”

Burnley secured promotion back to the Premier League after winning the Championship title last season.