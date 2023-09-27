BetMGM agrees Newcastle United partnership in the UK

BetMGM has followed up its recent launch in the United Kingdom by signing a multi-year partnership with English Premier League football club Newcastle United.

As an official club partner for the 2023/24 season, BetMGM’s brand will be visible to match-goers and global TV viewers across the club’s St. James' Park stadium.

“We are delighted to be introducing BetMGM as an official club partner,” said Newcastle United chief commercial officer Peter Silverstone. “BetMGM already has a significant presence in the city of Newcastle, with the company's UK office here, so it is a business that understands the football club, its fanbase and the region.

“We are very pleased to be taking this step together and I'd like to welcome BetMGM to our growing family of partners.”

Newcatle United was acquired by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund in 2021 and qualified for this year’s UEFA Champions League after finishing the league in 4th place last season.

“Newcastle United's re-entry into the world's elite this season is a golden moment for the football club and its incredible fans,” said BetMGM UK director Sam Behar. “We are proud that the club has selected BetMGM as one of its betting partners for the upcoming season.

“With our launch in the UK, it is fantastic to have Newcastle United as part of our stable of Premier League partner clubs. The team's ambition and drive perfectly align with our growth strategy and we can't wait to get started.”

BetMGM went live in the UK in August, powered by Kambi’s sports betting platform, with stand-up comedian and Hollywood actor Chris Rock signed up as its UK brand ambassador.