Gaming Intelligence
SG Digital appoints new SVP to drive US expansion

29th October 2020 7:55 am GMT

New York-listed gaming supplier Scientific Games has strengthened its Digital business unit with the appointment of Cathryn Lai as senior vice president and general manager for the United States.

Lai moves to the SG Digital team after serving as SVP of products, marketing and gaming operations at Scientific Games’ Gaming division for the past five years. Prior to that, she was a senior director of product management for WMS Gaming for seven years, which was acquired by Scientific Games in 2013.

In her new role at SG Digital, she will be heavily involved in the supplier’s US operations, which has experienced significant growth following several new commercial deals across the division’s iGaming and sports betting product areas.

“Cathryn’s talent and expertise is well known to Scientific Games already and we’re excited to have her on board with SG Digital,” said Jordan Levin, group CEO at SG Digital. “Demand across the US continues at pace following major 2020 commercial deals with Fanduel, Draftkings, Hard Rock, Wynn, Betfred, NetEnt and Betsson among others.

“Cathryn’s industry knowledge and experience will be highly valuable to our customers as we continue to design and deploy our market-leading solutions across the US.”

Commenting on her appointment Lai said: “I’m delighted to be joining the digital team at Scientific Games. As a team, we have significant momentum across iGaming and Sports Betting. I am hugely excited about the opportunity to work with all of our customers and teams across the US to strengthen our relationships and further showcase the power of SG Digital’s technology and services.”

