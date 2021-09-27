Shape Games strengthens account management team

Copenhagen-based iGaming solutions provider Shape Games has appointed former Danske Spil executive Ulrik Borgen as director of account management.

Borgen brings nearly 10 years of iGaming and regulatory experience to Shape Games’ executive team, as the supplier looks to expand into the United States and other regulated markets.

He previously served as project management office (PMO) director at Danske Spil and led the transition of the Danish state-run operator as the market opened to private competition in 2012. Prior to that, he worked for a decade at Nokia, where he led mobile product development.

“Ulrik is a mobile product innovator who knows how to beat the competition by delivering what consumers want, even before they know they want it,” said Shape Games co-founder and CEO Christian Risom. “His expertise in being a public sector operator and developing industry-leading products within complex regulatory environments complements our deep bench of commercial gaming expertise.”

Commenting on his appointment, Borgen said: “Shape Games has a strong track record in the successful combination of innovative, seamless and customer focused user experience with the attention to compliance to give users peace of mind and security.

“I’m happy to be part of the exciting next phase of the company’s growth and bring my knowledge of helping companies navigate regulatory requirements to maximise their growth and user experiences.”