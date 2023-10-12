Light & Wonder brings in Kelsy Foster to lead Reno game design studio

Light & Wonder has appointed long-serving International Game Technology (IGT) executive Kelsy Foster to lead its game design studio in Nevada.

Foster will join the company in 2024 to lead a studio of game design talent based in Reno, Nevada.

She brings over two decades of experience from her time at IGT, where she most recently served as vice president of Vibe Studio, bringing to market several high performing games such as Prosperity Link and Mystery of the Lamp.

“We are thrilled to welcome Kelsy to the Light & Wonder team,” said Light & Wonder CEO of Gaming Siobhan Lane. “Her 20-year journey in the gaming industry speaks to her unparalleled expertise, and we look forward to her leadership as we continue to shape the future of gaming and deliver the best games.”

Kelsy began her career as a game designer, leveraging her skills as a mathematician to create top-tier games.

“I am thrilled to begin this new journey with Light & Wonder,” said Foster. “It’s an exciting time to join the organization, given its unwavering commitment to talent, investment in R&D and designing best-in-class content. I look forward to collaborating with the team to bring cutting-edge games to players.”

Shares in Light & Wonder Inc (NASDAQ:LNW) closed 0.69 per cent higher at $72.92 per share in New York Wednesday.