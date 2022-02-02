Bragg Gaming names Lara Falzon as president and COO

Toronto-listed supplier Bragg Gaming has appointed experienced iGaming executive Lara Falzon as president and chief operating officer.

Falzon has served on Bragg’s board of directors since March 2021, and brings more than 10 years of industry experience to the new role, including a significant track record of managing and structuring several multi-billion dollar transactions.

As chief financial officer of Red Tiger Gaming, Falzon navigated its sale to NetEnt for over US$315m, while she also played an integral role in the sale of NetEnt to Evolution for US$2.1bn.

As Bragg’s new chief operating officer, she will be responsible for the primary oversight of the company’s day-to-day operational performance, and will help guide the ongoing execution of the supplier’s growth-focused strategies.

“Lara’s skill set and significant gaming industry accomplishments will serve to drive further improvements in our day-to-day operations, continued progress against our strategic initiatives, and overall financial growth,” said Bragg interim CEO and chairman Paul Godfrey. “We look forward to benefiting from her oversight and guidance of our business practices and objectives as we continue to execute on our global growth strategy.”

Commenting on her appointment, Falzon said: “Having evaluated the company’s opportunities and growth strategies since joining the Board, I am excited to take on this day-to-day role to further Bragg’s evolution and operational momentum.

“As demonstrated by the company’s progress and success with executing on its strategies and initiatives to deliver growing, positive financial performance - including a continued expansion into new markets and focus on offering high-performing internal and external iGaming content - Bragg has already established a platform to deliver consistent growth and the creation of shareholder value. I look forward to contributing to our long-term success.”

Shares in Bragg Gaming Group Inc (TOR:BRAG) were trading marginally lower by 0.15 per cent at CAD$6.80 per share in Toronto earlier Wednesday.