Gaming Intelligence
FanDuel brings in Tricia Alcamo to lead HR

21st April 2022 5:05 am GMT
Flutter Entertainment-owned FanDuel Group has appointed Tricia Alcamo as its new chief people officer.

Alcamo joins FanDuel from Connecticut-based cable TV operator Spectrum Enterprise, part of Nasdaq-listed telecommunications and mass media giant Charter Communications, where she served as group vice president of human resources for more than five years.

Prior to Spectrum Enterprise, Alcamo worked for thirteen years at American Express, where she held a series of senior positions across multiple HR functions.

“I am incredibly excited to welcome Tricia to my leadership team as our new chief people officer,” said FanDuel president and chief executive Amy Howe. “Tricia has had a distinguished career building and running award winning human resources teams at media companies like our own and at globally trusted brands.

“Her arrival reflects our investment in our people and our commitment to a culture that recognizes and attracts the most talented team while providing them the most empathetic and inclusive environment to succeed.”

Commenting on her new role, Alcamo said: “As FanDuel continues to experience rapid growth in this exciting space, the people team plays a critical role in ensuring that the organization has the culture and capabilities that will enable sustained success well into the future. 

“I’m honored to be working alongside Amy and the entire leadership group to drive innovative and strategic people practices that lead to winning business outcomes and an outstanding employee experience.”

Shares in FanDuel parent Flutter Entertainment plc (LSE:FLTR) were trading 0.87 per cent higher at 8,564.00 pence per share in London Thursday morning.

