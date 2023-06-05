This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
Betby names new senior business development manager

5th June 2023 9:19 am GMT
Sports betting technology provider Betby has strengthened its sales team with the appointment of Stefanos Karakidis as senior business development manager.

Karakidis brings 13 years of industry experience to the role, having held a variety of positions in trading, marketing and sales at Sportradar, bwin.party (now Entain), Betclic Everest Group, Offsidegaming and most recently, Markor Technology.

“I am delighted to be given the opportunity to join Betby’s family and I am looking forward to the exciting journey ahead,” said Karakidis. “The company is continuing to grow at a strong pace, and as we expand our footprint around the world, I can’t wait to contribute to Betby’s ongoing success.”

Betby chief commercial officer Chris Nikolopoulos added: “We are thrilled to welcome Stefanos to our company. His expertise is sure to prove beneficial to our processes as we aim to partner with more leading operators and supply our wonderful cross vertical offering.”

Betby recently opened a new office in Montenegro, adding to its existing locations in Latvia and Malta.

